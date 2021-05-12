FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.05.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,097,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

