Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the mining company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$8.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.62. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 8.82%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.