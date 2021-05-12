Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

