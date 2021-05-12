BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DMTK. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $4,255,511. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DermTech by 212.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 399.7% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

