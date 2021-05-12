Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.94 million, a P/E ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,374 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

