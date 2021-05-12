Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.