Synlogic (SYBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. On average, analysts expect Synlogic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYBX stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

