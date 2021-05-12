ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 66.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $91.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.20. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

