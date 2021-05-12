ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

ePlus stock opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

