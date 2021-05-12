Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

