Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

