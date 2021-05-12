Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $235.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

