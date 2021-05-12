Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

