Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.09 on Monday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,387,000 after acquiring an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

