Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

