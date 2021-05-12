Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Information Services in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$26.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.82. Information Services has a one year low of C$13.49 and a one year high of C$27.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$459.55 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

