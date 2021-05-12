Corteva, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Corteva in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.09 on Monday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

