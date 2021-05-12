Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Photon Control Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Photon Control in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Photon Control’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

PHO opened at C$3.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80. Photon Control has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.78 million and a P/E ratio of 27.85.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

