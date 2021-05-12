Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

