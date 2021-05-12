FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

TSU stock opened at C$149.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$46.84 and a 1 year high of C$157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

