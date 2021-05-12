KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domtar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

NYSE UFS opened at $55.38 on Monday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

