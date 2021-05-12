Brokers Set Expectations for State Auto Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $18.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 110,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 440,709 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

