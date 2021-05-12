Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

