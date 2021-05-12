KeyCorp Comments on Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.82 and a 200 day moving average of $246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

