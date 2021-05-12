Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 12-Month High at $368.00

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 368 ($4.81), with a volume of 108084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.50 ($4.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

