CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $251.50

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 245.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 5057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 2.38%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £61,196.96 ($79,954.22). Also, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63). Insiders have purchased 106,068 shares of company stock valued at $24,253,960 over the last 90 days.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

