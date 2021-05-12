Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.63. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 74,000 shares.

LXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$128.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

