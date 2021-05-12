British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 12-Month High at $545.29

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 545.29 ($7.12) and last traded at GBX 544.20 ($7.11), with a volume of 241741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535.80 ($7.00).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.56 ($5.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 515.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

