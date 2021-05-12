Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 39,430 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

