Marchex (MCHX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. On average, analysts expect Marchex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

