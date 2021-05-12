Koppers (NYSE:KOP) PT Raised to $45.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Compass Point from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $776.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.