ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ICL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

