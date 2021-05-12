Morgan Stanley Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $330.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $298.61 on Monday. Linde has a one year low of $172.76 and a one year high of $303.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.85 and a 200 day moving average of $261.60. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

