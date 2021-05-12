$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

