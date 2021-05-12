Raymond James Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $261.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $244.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $247.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

