Analysts Set Expectations for WestRock’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

