Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

