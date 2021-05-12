Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,271 shares during the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.