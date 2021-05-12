SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VectivBio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on VectivBio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VECT opened at $13.36 on Monday. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

