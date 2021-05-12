SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN opened at $30.80 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $71,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.