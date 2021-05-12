BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.