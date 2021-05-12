Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of EQT opened at $20.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. EQT has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of EQT by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of EQT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EQT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

