Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.