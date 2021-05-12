Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.39 on Monday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

