Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $86.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.