Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $673.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

