Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.15% from the company’s previous close.

OUST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41. Ouster has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.