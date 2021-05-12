Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $103.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $85.34 on Monday. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

