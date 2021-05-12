Insperity (NYSE:NSP) PT Raised to $103.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $85.34 on Monday. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.
In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
