Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.