AudioEye (AEYE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. AudioEye has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

